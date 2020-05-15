Crews respond to fire at Rocky Mount CVS
Damage, cost of repairs unclear at this time
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A fire broke out at a local CVS on Thursday evening.
The Rocky Mount Fire Department and several other agencies responded just after 5:30 p.m. to a structure fire at the CVS located at 970 Franklin Street across from Dairy Queen.
Firefighters found a trash can on fire outside of the building, according to the Rocky Mount Fire Department. They said the building’s exterior sustained heat and smoke damage.
As of 8 p.m., firefighters were still on scene to ensure the fire was out.
The fire department hasn’t determined the extent of damage or cost of repairs.
