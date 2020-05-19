58ºF

Tractor-trailer crash blocks all I-81N lanes in Botetourt County

Accident at mile marker 167

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has blocked all I-81 northbound lanes in Botetourt County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say they received a call for the crash at mile marker 167 just after midnight Tuesday morning, and crews have been there for the past several hours working on the cleanup.

According to VDOT, traffic is backed up for about 3.5 miles as of 4:34 a.m.

A detour is in place to direct traffic off I-81 at Exit 162 onto US-11 North and back onto I-81 at Exit 167.

