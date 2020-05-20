Man dies, another injured in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a deadly crash in Nelson County that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:49 p.m., a 1997 Chevrolet S10 was traveling west on Route 60, not far from Allens Creek Road, when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2007 GMC Sierra head-on, according to state police.

The driver of the Chevy, David Jordan, 41, of Dillwyn, Virginia, died at the scene.

The driver of the GMC, Alan Deane, 58, of Gladstone, Virginia, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said Deane was wearing a seat belt, while Jordan was not.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is an approximate location of where the crash happened.