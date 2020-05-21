BREAKING: More than a dozen homes in Roanoke being evacuated due to flood

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City officials say that the Spring Valley Dam located near Lake Dr. is in danger of failing, which would cause flooding in the area surrounding the dam.

Residents in the following areas are being asked to evacuate: 3600 block of Cravens Creek Rd., SW, 4000 block of Cravens Creek Rd., 4000 block of Lake Dr. SW, 1400 block of Deyerle Rd., 4000-4100 block of Brandon Ave. SW

About 13 homes are impacted by this evacuation. According to city officials, residents are being notified via Reverse E-911 calls. Roanoke Fire & EMS, as well as Roanoke Police are going door to door to get residents to safety.

Here are the steps they are asking you follow, if you are in this affected area:

1. Evacuate now and go to higher ground outside the flood plain.

2. Gather supplies and leave immediately. Determine you and your family’s specific needs such as medication, baby items, etc. Don’t forget the needs of pets. Obtain extra batteries and charging devices for phones and other critical equipment.

3. Keep important documents in a waterproof container and take them with you.

4. Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

For more information on flood preparation, visit this site.