Virginia Department of Health to offer tracking app to help with coronavirus contact tracing

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of health will soon have a new app available to help with coronavirus contact tracing.

The app will track you, allowing you and health officials to know if and when you might have come in contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, it was expected to be operational in about three weeks.

Additionally, the VDH is using volunteers to trace the contact history of coronavirus patients.

VDH Administration Deputy Commissioner Mona Bector emphasizes the app will be optional.

“We’re not trying to force people into it. We would encourage people to use it because it helps protect them and others," said Bector.

A system to allow people to check their symptoms at home and get treatment if needed was also expected to be available soon.