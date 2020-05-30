WWII veteran thank you dinner postponed to September due to virus

ROANOKE, Va. – An event honoring our World War II veterans will have to wait until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past 35 years, Bernard Marie has honored those who fought for the Allied Forces with a dinner the day before D-Day.

Marie hosts the dinner as a thank you since he was a just a boy when American troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to free his country from captivity.

He has now written a book, “D-Day in the Eyes of a Boy,” so others will remember what America did for Europe.

“That was a very moral war, that's what we should remember. You have one guy who was killing people because they were not the same color of skin, same religion, million of million of Jewish. No, that cannot be forgotten,” Marie said.

Marie hopes to hand his book out to the next generation when he speaks at local schools.