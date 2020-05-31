Roanoke police release names of 7 arrested during protests
Arrests follow two days of protests across Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – After two days of protests in Roanoke, police released the names of those who have been arrested.
The following people have been arrested:
- Cadie Baglin, 20, of Troutville, charged with unlawful assembly
- Tyreek Burrows, 28, of Roanoke, charged with unlawful gathering and possession of a concealed firearm
- Devon Johnson, 27, of Roanoke, charged with unlawful assembly
- Khairajhn Sims, 25 of Roanoke, charged with unlawful assembly
- Trevor MacDermott, 26, of Roanoke, charged with unlawful assembly
- Annabelle Layman, 25, of Blacksburg, charged with unlawful assembly
- Tre’vaughn Wilson, 27, of Roanoke, charged with simple assault (this relates to an incident that happened before police arrived at the Walmart)
10 News captured video of Burrows’ arrest early on Sunday morning, that video is above.
