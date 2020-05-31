Roanoke police release names of 7 arrested during protests

ROANOKE, Va. – After two days of protests in Roanoke, police released the names of those who have been arrested.

The following people have been arrested:

Cadie Baglin, 20, of Troutville, charged with unlawful assembly

Tyreek Burrows, 28, of Roanoke, charged with unlawful gathering and possession of a concealed firearm

Devon Johnson, 27, of Roanoke, charged with unlawful assembly

Khairajhn Sims, 25 of Roanoke, charged with unlawful assembly

Trevor MacDermott, 26, of Roanoke, charged with unlawful assembly

Annabelle Layman, 25, of Blacksburg, charged with unlawful assembly

Tre’vaughn Wilson, 27, of Roanoke, charged with simple assault (this relates to an incident that happened before police arrived at the Walmart)

10 News captured video of Burrows’ arrest early on Sunday morning, that video is above.