14-year-old boy among those arrested during nights of protests in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police have arrested three more individuals in connection with protests that began Sunday night.

On Wednesday, members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took a 14-year-old boy into custody on the following charges in connection with one of the shootings near Miller Park on Monday night:

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Willfully discharging a firearm in a public place

Reckless handling of a firearm

William Shanks, 29, of Lynchburg (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

Also on Wednesday, police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service took William Shanks, 29, of Lynchburg, into custody on the following charges in connection with Sunday night’s riot.

Threats to bomb or damage a building

Two counts of destruction of property

Conspiring to incite a riot

Injury to property or person in a riot

Failing to disperse in a riot

Rioting

Brian Davis mugshot (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

On Tuesday, officers took Brian Davis, 33, of Campbell County, into custody on one felony charge of inciting a riot.

Davis was previously arrested in connection with Sunday night’s protest. Then he was charged with throwing a projectile missile at an occupied building and unlawful assembly.

In addition to these three, others have also been arrested.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Demetre Wade and Mackton Saunders.

Wade, 25, of Lynchburg, is charged with assault on a police officer, projecting a missile at an occupied dwelling, property damage and unlawful assembly.

Mackton Saunders, 31, of Lynchburg (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

Saunders, 31, of Lynchburg, is charged with unlawful assembly related to Monday night’s protest after it was declared unlawful.

Early Tuesday morning, police announced the arrests of Bryant Kemper and Tykeim Hurt.

Bryant kemper and Tykeim Hurt were arrested during protests in Lynchburg (WSLS)

Kemper, 38, of Lynchburg, is charged with incitement of riot, unlawful assembly, concealed weapon, concealed carry of a firearm by a felon and carrying a deadly weapon during a riot. Police said these charges are in connection with unlawful activity at 5th and Federal Streets overnight Sunday night and unlawful activity in the area of Miller Park Monday night.

Hurt, 20, of Lynchburg, is charged with three counts of felony property damage, one count of throwing a projectile into an occupied dwelling and one count of unlawful assembly. Police said these charges are in connection with unlawful activity at 5th and Federal Streets overnight on Sunday night.