Danville police say social media rumors of ‘smash & grab’ planned at Walmart are false

DANVILLE, Va. – Police shared a warning on Tuesday evening that unconfirmed rumors circulating on social media of a violent raid planned for the Danville Walmart are not true.

Danville police shared a photo that suggests a planned “smash & grab." They wrote, “The picture below is FALSE information.”

Police said they are aware of the misinformation and said the rumor is several days old, however, because it had been widely shared on social media, Walmart’s management decided to close the store early on Tuesday as a precaution.

There have been no issues regarding a violent event at Walmart, Danville police said.