Lynchburg NAACP holds peaceful protest downtown on Tuesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The local NAACP chapter organized a demonstration at Monument Terrace in downtown Lynchburg on Tuesday.

It followed nights of unrest that led to several arrests across the city and a mandatory 8 p.m. curfew.

“Nobody got up last Monday morning and said, ‘Guess what? We’re just going to go somewhere and turn something out,'" said Dr. Myra Gordon.

The former Kansas City University college professor spoke at the event about race relations and politics.

“I think it’s rooted in the right place but I think it’s also going to follow the same lines we’re all fighting right now. That is systemic injustice," said attendee Morgan Hollister. "It is going to be the black people that are arrested and we’re doing this cycle over and over again.”

Mayor Treney Tweedy told 10 News that she encourages demonstrators to contact elected officials and start the change they wish to see with them.

“We are supposed to protest peacefully. Let’s do that Lynchburg," shouted one of the clergy officials.

Similar to the prayer vigil hosted by the Lynchburg faith-based community on Monday, local NAACP chapter leaders said events like Tuesday’s demonstration and clearly-defined strategy are the best ways to move forward.