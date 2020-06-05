Restaurant reopen dining rooms as Virginia enters Phase 2

ROANOKE, Va. – Do you remember the last time you ate inside your favorite restaurant?

Most people don’t, but with the latest reopening guidelines from Gov. Ralph Northam, many restaurants have reopened their dining rooms.

Under Phase Two of reopening, restaurants’ dining rooms are limited to 50% capacity.

On Friday at 4:30 p.m., the Nawab Indian Cuisine’s dining room opened. Since closing their doors in March, the restaurant has only offered takeout orders.

Now, food made in Nawab’s kitchen can finally be delivered to a table instead of your front door.

“I’m really happy. I’m going to meet all of my friends. I always treat my guest as my friends,” said manager Fabius Picardo.

Things will look different with tables 6 feet apart. A section of the restaurant will remain closed to limit the amount of people inside.

Fabius said around 25 people will be allowed in at one time.

A few doors down at Benny Marconi’s, leadership is still deciding whether or not to open its dining room.

“We’re really looking forward to having people in here again and getting things back to normal,” said manager Aurelio Fontanarosa.

Fontanarosa said he expects the dining room to open within the next two weeks.