Man shot to death in Bassett

Henry County Sheriff’s Office is treating it as a homicide

Caitlin Pickens, Producer

Tags: Bassett, Henry County, Crime, Homicide, Shooting, Police
Police siren (Generic photo)
BASSETT, Va. – Three people are wanted after a man was shot to death in Henry County on Friday night, according to Henry County Sheriff’s office.

At around 10:40 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex on Grace Drive in Bassett and found the man dead from several gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Lane Perry told BTW21 the office searching for three people in a small, dark-colored crossover, who have relevant information to the case.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

