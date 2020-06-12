Search for new Danville superintendent to include community input

DANVILLE, Va. – The search for a new school superintendent in Danville will include input from staff and the community.

In a statement to 10 News, the school board chairwoman said the board is committed to gathering that input.

As 10 News reported Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Stan Jones has resigned and the school board is giving him one year’s salary plus benefits, which totals about $200,000.

In a statement, Jones did not say specifically why he resigned but did say he was reluctant.

The school board chairwoman said Jones always supported and advocated for employees and has been a true champion for doing what is right.