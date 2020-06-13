Narrows moves ahead with 4th of July fireworks

Narrows, Va. – Fireworks are on in Narrows this Fourth of July. The towns firework committee announced the “drive-in” show this week.

The Independence Day show kicks off at 9:45 p.m.

According to the committee, the best viewing locations are:

Most of the high school hill area

NHS parking lot

All businesses along 460 ( please note it is illegal to park in the median )

Farmers Market - Center Street

Duck Pond - Mill Pond Field

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, you are asked to stay around your car to prevent large gatherings and the spread of the virus.

The show is put together on behalf of Narrows Parks & Recreation and Narrows Firework committee.