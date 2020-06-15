'We’re preparing for a different summer’: Registration open for Roanoke’s play program

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids in 1st through 5th grade can cut loose from isolation and have some fun while staying safe.

Registration for Roanoke’s “Summer Play Enrichment Program” started on Monday.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation is hosting the event again, but things will look different because of COVID-19.

“Well, we’re preparing for a different summer than we’ve had in the past. We’re expanding from two sites to six; we’re decreasing the number of children at each site from 40 to 8," said recreation coordinator Melida McKee.

From spacing to sanitizing, all things safety are being considered.

“Still keep it a fun event but make it a safe time for everybody," said McKee.

On top of wearing masks, the goal is for each child to have their own arts and crafts supplies and play equipment to maintain safety and to allow for proper cleaning.

“This year in particular, they’re getting interaction with other children...They’ve been home for three months now, so they’re hoping to get back with some of their friends," said McKee.

The enrichment program runs from July 6 to August 14.

You can register here.