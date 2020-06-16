Virginia will not enter Phase 3 on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam just announced Virginia will not enter Phase 3 during this week.

The governor said he is still monitoring the data and wants more time to analyze before announcing a date to shift from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

He did say that he would announce more details about what Phase 3 will look like in Virginia during his 2 p.m. coronavirus update on Thursday.

Northam also announced on Tuesday that he’s introducing legislation that would make Juneteenth a state holiday in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, there are 55,331 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,570 people have died.

