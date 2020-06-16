WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives June 16 coronavirus update, joined by Pharrell Williams

RICHMOND, Va. – The governor is running behind schedule, we are unsure as to what time he will actually begin

Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

Also on Tuesday, the governor will be making an announcement with Virginia native musician Pharrell Williams.

As of Tuesday, there are 55,331 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,570 people have died.

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.