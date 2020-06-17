Chase Rice to perform at Salem Memorial Ballpark in August

SALEM, Va. – After days of ominous clues posted to Facebook, the Salem Civic Center has announced that Chase Rice will be playing at the Salem Memorial Ballpark in August.

The country singer and former reality TV star will be performing on Aug. 14, and tickets are set to go on sale this Friday on the Ticketmaster website.

Rice is known for co-writing the song “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line and for his single “Ready Set Roll.” His first number one hit, “Eyes on You,” has accounted for nearly 350 million streams and almost 34 million YouTube views.

He first came into the spotlight when he was the runner up on “Survivor: Nicaragua” in 2010. He was also a linebacker at University of North Carolina and NASCAR pit crew member for Hendrick Motorsports.