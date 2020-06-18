Smith Mountain Lake expected to rise one foot above full pond

Appalachian Power Company anticipates that based on weather and river flow forecasts, Smith Mountain Lake will rise about one foot above normal full pond sometime on Thursday morning.

Full pond for Smith Mountain Lake is 795 feet, and as of 11:05 p.m. Wednesday night, it was at 795.78 feet, according to AEP.

The company said that allowing the lake level to rise above full pond will help prevent more flooding downstream of the Smith Mountain Project.

Property and boat owners are asked to secure their belongings as a precaution.