Motorcyclist was involved in a hit-and-run crash before a deadly crash, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The 26-year-old Roanoke man who died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon was involved in another crash not long before he died, according to police.

Prior to either crash, a Roanoke police officer saw a motorcycle speeding while going south on U.S. 220, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The officer attempted to get close to the motorcycle to initiate a traffic stop; however, because of the heavy traffic between the officer’s vehicle and the motorcycle, police said the officer could not.

The officer lost view of the motorcycle and a short time later police were alerted that Ryan Alouf was involved in a deadly crash near the Tanglewood Mall.

Prior to that crash, when Alouf exited U.S. 220 at Electric Road, police said he hit a car waiting at the red light, got back on his bike and continued onto Electric Road before crashing into a Chevy SUV about a quarter mile down the road.

Neither a traffic pursuit or stop was initiated by the Roanoke officer, according to the police department.