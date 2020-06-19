73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Motorcyclist was involved in a hit-and-run crash before a deadly crash, police say

Police say the motorcyclist ran a red light and collided with an SUV

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke County, Roanoke, Crash, Tanglewood Mall
Crash near Tanglewood Mall on Electric Road on June 18, 2020.
Crash near Tanglewood Mall on Electric Road on June 18, 2020. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The 26-year-old Roanoke man who died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon was involved in another crash not long before he died, according to police.

Prior to either crash, a Roanoke police officer saw a motorcycle speeding while going south on U.S. 220, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The officer attempted to get close to the motorcycle to initiate a traffic stop; however, because of the heavy traffic between the officer’s vehicle and the motorcycle, police said the officer could not.

The officer lost view of the motorcycle and a short time later police were alerted that Ryan Alouf was involved in a deadly crash near the Tanglewood Mall.

Prior to that crash, when Alouf exited U.S. 220 at Electric Road, police said he hit a car waiting at the red light, got back on his bike and continued onto Electric Road before crashing into a Chevy SUV about a quarter mile down the road.

Neither a traffic pursuit or stop was initiated by the Roanoke officer, according to the police department.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: