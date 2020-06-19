Pulaski County man faces charges for allegedly firing shots, refusing to come out of house

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Pulaski County arrested a man after they said he fired several shots and then ran to his house and refused to come out on Thursday evening.

Jeffrey Sims is facing charges of public intoxication and reckless handling of a firearm, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of the shooting, Sims was out of jail on a secured bond for other previous charges out of Montgomery County.

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired near 6499 Annie Akers Road in Fairlawn.

When deputies arrive on scene, the Sheriff’s Office said Sims ran into his house and refused to come out.

Sims refused several times to come out, but after eventually speaking with negotiators from the Sheriff’s Office, he came out.

Authorities took him into custody just before 9 p.m.