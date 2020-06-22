Meet the new Roanoke City school superintendent in her first week on the job

ROANOKE, Va. – Verletta White starts as the Roanoke City school superintendent July 1 and she plans to meet many people in her first week on the job.

As we’ve reported, White comes to Roanoke from Baltimore, Maryland, where she worked in the public school system there in a variety of roles.

She has planned meet and greets at a number of schools. You are welcome to attend any of these events. They will be held outside and you’re asked to practice social distance, and face coverings are strongly encouraged.

Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.- Hurt Park Elementary School

1:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.- Roanoke Academy for Mathematics and Science Elementary School

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.- Lincoln Terrace Elementary School

Thursday, July 2, 2020

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.- John P. Fishwick Middle

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.- James Breckinridge Middle

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.- Virginia Heights Elementary

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.- Crystal Spring Elementary

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.- Garden City Elementary

The school system says additional opportunities will be scheduled for you to meet Superintendent White during the school year.

White is replacing Dr. Rita Bishop, who was the superintendent for 13 years.