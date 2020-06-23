75ºF

Our Daily Bread in Salem temporarily closed after employee tests positive for the coronavirus

The soonest the bakery would open will be July 7

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Our Daily Bread in Salem will remain closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
SALEM, Va. – A business in Salem will remain closed for at least two weeks after the bakery’s owner tested positive for the coronavirus.

Danielle Shumate, who, along with her husband, owns Our Daily Bread Bakery in Salem, tested positive after being tested before attempting to start fertility treatment.

All other employees have either been tested or have been in contact with their primary care physicians.

“I’m thankful I found out. I would hate to have been a carrier and not know, but as a business we’ve taken all the precautions from the being with cleaning and everything, but wear your mask it’s so important,” said Danielle Shumate.

She said she had no symptoms before testing positive.

The bakery will remain closed until at least July 7.

