Botetourt County schools name new superintendent

Published: June 29, 2020, 8:56 am Updated: June 29, 2020, 9:14 am

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – On Monday morning, the Botetourt County School Board announced it’s hired a new superintendent.

Dr. Jonathan Russ will take the helm of the school division.

Russ comes to Botetourt County from Fredericksburg City Schools, where he was deputy superintendent.

According to his Twitter profile, Russ is an adjunct instructor at both Virginia Tech and Longwood University.

37 candidates applied for the position, according to the Virginia School Boards Association, which the school board voted to use for the search.

Of those 26 were men and 11 were women.

Coincidentally, 26 were from Virginia, while 11 were out-of-state applicants.

Russ was one of seven candidates who served as an assistant/associate/deputy superintendent.

Eleven applicants were either current or former superintendents.

Russ comes to Botetourt County after the departure of Dr. Lisa Chen.

Chen announced her resignation in April, and before her term would have expired on June 30, the school board appointed Dr. Larry Massie as interim superintendent a few days later.