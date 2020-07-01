Mary Jane Dolan elected mayor of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – During the first meeting of the newly elected Lynchburg City Council, the governing body had an important task before it, electing a new mayor.

Three council members Treney Tweedy, Mary Jane Dolan and Randy Nelson were nominated for the position.

Tweedy served as the council’s mayor for the 2018-2020 term.

Of those three, Dolan, who previously served as vice mayor, was elected mayor.

She was reelected to the council in May, winning 52% of the vote in her ward.

Beau Wright will serve as the city’s vice mayor.