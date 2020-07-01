85ºF

Mary Jane Dolan elected mayor of Lynchburg

Dolan defeated former Mayor Treney Tweedy

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Mary Jane Dolan was elected to serve as the mayor of Lynchburg on July 1, 2020 (Mary Jane Dolan)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – During the first meeting of the newly elected Lynchburg City Council, the governing body had an important task before it, electing a new mayor.

Three council members Treney Tweedy, Mary Jane Dolan and Randy Nelson were nominated for the position.

Tweedy served as the council’s mayor for the 2018-2020 term.

Of those three, Dolan, who previously served as vice mayor, was elected mayor.

She was reelected to the council in May, winning 52% of the vote in her ward.

Beau Wright will serve as the city’s vice mayor.

