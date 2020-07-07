‘Very troubled’: Sen. Kaine concerned about spike in coronavirus cases as states reopen

DANVILLE, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine shared his thoughts on states reopening after shutting down to try to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

When asked at an economic development tour in Danville on Monday about reopening, Kaine said he is very troubled by the spike in cases states are now seeing.

In Virginia, cases continue to increase. As of Monday, Virginia was in Phase Three of Governor Ralph Northam’s plan to reopen the state.

Kaine supports the three-phased reopening plan released by the White House in May but said mixed messaging isn’t helping.

“I think some have ridiculed the notion that this is even a problem, some have said you don’t need masks, some have probably tried to push things back, and then there have been some individual behaviors that have been irresponsible, too. Although, you can hardly blame people if they feel like, ‘Well wait. The President said you don’t need to wear a mask,’” Kaine said.

As of Monday, more than 30 states were seeing a spike in coronavirus cases as a result of reopening.