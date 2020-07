ROANOKE, Va. – Crews responded to a structure fire in Roanoke on Tuesday night.

The fire was in an abandoned commercial building in the 600 block of 22nd Street SW, tucked behind Ivy Market Shopping Center. Ivy Market is where Earth Fare, Mellow Mushroom, CoreLife Eatery and other businesses are located.

Authorities on scene told 10 News that no one was hurt in the fire.

The call came in around 10:45 p.m. and the fire was out as of 11:20 p.m.