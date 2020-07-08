Danville to share findings of River District parking study

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville has laid out five things it can improve for parking.

There are about 7,000 spots in eight different zones downtown, according to Nelson\Nygaard Consulting Associates, the firm that conducted the study.

Right now there are five big needs:

More signage Parking for hospital patients Limited sidewalks Only one officer to enforce parking Not enough reserved spaces for downtown workers.

The firm behind the findings laid out eight ways to help fix those problems in the next 12 months.

Manage on-street parking to encourage availability on Main Street Improve User Experience Proactively manage curbside activity Develop an event parking plan Facilitate shared parking agreements Encourage alternative transportation modes to reduce parking demand Proactively plan for future downtown parking needs and changing user behavior Strategically invest in public and shared parking supply in key locations

Here’s a look at the full report: