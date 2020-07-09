Dr Pepper Park ready to reopen with Kenny Chesney tribute concert

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re going to Friday’s Kenny Chesney tribute concert at Dr Pepper Park, here are a few things you need to know.

There will be a touch-free bag check at the front gate and 6-foot social distancing markers at various locations throughout the park.

A new payment system will also be used to limit person-to-person contact.

“We have a great plan. We’ve thought it through. We’ve practiced it,” said Dr Pepper Park President Waynette Anderson. “There are going to be some new things that may result in a little bit longer lines for payment, so therefore we are opening our box office much earlier.”

The box office opens at 5 p.m. and the gates open at 6 p.m.

The opening act, Phlegar Hill, will start at 6:15 p.m., with Kenny Chesney Tribute: Fast Forward, starting at 7:45 p.m.