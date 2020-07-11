Thousands without power in Danville, Pittsylvania County as storms move through

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville city officials said there are thousands without power in Danville and Pittsyvalania County on Friday night.

Crews are working to fix the outages, but at 9 p.m. Danville city officials said it would still be several hours before everyone has their service restored.

Click or tap here for the latest severe weather updates and be sure to download the WSLS 10 Weather app on your phone.