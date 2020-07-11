Wythe County mother shot, husband in custody after child calls police

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County woman is in the hospital and her husband is behind bars after investigators say he shot her during an argument.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office received a call to 357 Lone Ash Road in Barren Springs, Virginia in reference to a domestic situation around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.

The juvenile caller stated that his mother had been shot by his father during an argument. Wythe County Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police arrived to find Kelly Tolbert with a gunshot wound. She stated her husband Joseph Tolbert shot her with a shotgun. Joseph Tolbert was on scene of the incident. He was taken into custody.

Kelly Tolbert was flown to Roanoke Carillion Hospital. Her medical status is unknown at this time.

Joseph Tolbert, 40, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, possession of Sch. 1 or 2 drug, possession of Sch. 1 or 2 drug while in possession of firearm.

He is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.