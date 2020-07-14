What’s News Today: school reopening plans, COVID testing

ROANOKE, Va. – The Alleghany Health District holds a COVID-19 testing event today. The tests are free and you do not need an appointment. Today's event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Salem Civic Center.

Salem City Schools could approve reopening plans for the fall at tonight’s school board meting. The plan calls for Pre-K through 2nd grade to attend school five days a week. All others will do a mix of in-person and online. There are plans to reduce in-person learning if conditions get worse. Parents can choose to do 100 percent online.

The Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force holds a public input meeting today. It’s your chance to decide how Roanoke should spending nearly $5 million. The money will be used to assist with COVID-19 recovery, with money coming from local, state and federal sources.

The Radford School Board will receive a presentation on reopening plans for the fall. The Executive Task Force met earlier this month to finalize plans. The board will also discuss changing the calendar for the upcoming school year, with classes starting on August 13th.

The superintendent of Pulaski County Schools will lay out the plans for reopening schools this fall. It could also vote on the school calendar, which would start classes after Labor Day. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Little Theater at Pulaski County High School and will be streamed online.