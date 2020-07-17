Dog the Bounty Hunter comes to Virginia, fugitive now in jail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. – The fugitive who Dog the Bounty Hunter came to Virginia to find is now in jail.

Duane Chapman, who’s more commonly known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” was in the Charlottesville area this week searching for Felix Chujoy.

Thank you to the people of the great state of Virginia. Your tips and leads helped towards the surrender of Felix Chujoy. When Wyatt Earp comes to town, the safest place for the criminal is to hide inside the jail.



As Glen Frey says “The heat is on” pic.twitter.com/4Psii5Iaql — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 15, 2020

Prior to Chujoy turning himself in on Wednesday, Dog told CBS 19 that the coronavirus pandemic has made it much easier for fugitives to hide in plain sight and it’s made his job more difficult.

“The way I recognize people is facial features, which includes eyes, face and all that,” he said to CBS 19. “Most of my fugitives right now are walking around with their face covered. Shades on, face covered and a hat. You’ll never know it.”

Also joining Dog on his trip to Virginia is his new fiance, Fancie France, according to The Sun.

Dog was scheduled to have a meet-and-greet with fans on Friday; however, it was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Dog plans to return to Virginia in 2021 for the Dairy Queen Children’s Miracle Day Fundraiser in Stuarts Draft.

By then, Dog said he hopes to meet with his fans.