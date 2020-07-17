82ºF

Speeding, alcohol may have been factors in fatal Roanoke County crash, officials say

Crash happened on Merriman Road

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Roanoke County on Thursday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Merriman Road, according to Roanoke County police.

Officials said 58-year-old David Ferguson was headed south in the 6100 block of Merriman Road when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Ferguson was wearing a seat belt, according to Roanoke County police, and he died at the scene.

Police said speeding and alcohol may have both been factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

