70-year-old Roanoke man charged with felony for damaging Confederate monument

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department arrested a man on Friday for damaging the Robert E. Lee monument in downtown Roanoke earlier this week.

William Foreman, 70, of Roanoke is charged with felony property damage, according to Roanoke police.

On Tuesday at around 8 p.m., officers saw Foreman “tampering” with the monument on Church Avenue SW. Officers asked Foreman to leave and noticed there was not damage to the monument at that time.

On Wednesday night, officers found the monument toppled over on its side, according to Roanoke police.

Roanoke police said Foreman cooperated with investigators, and on Friday, Foreman came to the police department and turned himself in.