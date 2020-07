(Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Pulaski County man.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 94-year-old Ira Burton Kugler has been missing since Friday night.

Deputies said he is missing from an independent living apartment at Commonwealth Assisted Living in the Fairlawn area.

Kugler is 5′3″, 130 lbs and thought to be wearing a black cap with World War II insignia on it.

If you see Kugler, you’re asked to call 911.