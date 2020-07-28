Lexington preparing to welcome college students back to the city

LEXINGTON, Va – People who live in the city of Lexington are preparing for business to pick back up as thousands of college students return to the city next week for the first time in months.

Next week, VMI will partially reopen its campus with certain coronavirus restrictions in place. Washington and Lee University will welcome back its students at the end of August.

Some people who live in the city are excited to see the students return, but said it hasn’t been an easy process for staff at both universities.

“It’s one thing to do everything you can its another thing to kind of have your hands tied until the powers that be say hey we have got to do this so its kind of maybe double as hard,” Lexington Resident Tom Chaffee said.

Others have mixed feelings about students coming back to Lexington, but said it could help local businesses bounce back financially.

“I say it has its pros and cons, it can benefit some people but also I feel like there’s a lot more elderly in Lexington and they don’t want corona spreading any more than it is,” Keaton Gomez Lexington Resident said.

VMI will start welcoming cadets back on Aug. 1, Washington and Lee will start moving in students on Aug. 30.