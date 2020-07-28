WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives coronavirus update after hinting at new restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to update Virginians on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s 2 p.m. update comes after the governor posted about possible taking “additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus” on Saturday.

Here’s what the governor said on Saturday:

We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend––if the numbers don't come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus. Wear a mask and practice physical distancing so we don't have to move back. Be smart and stay safe. Gov. Ralph Northam

It’s not clear if he will be announcing any new restrictions.

Northam’s last update was on July 14 and prior to that, he gave one on June 25.

As of Tuesday, there are 86,994 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 2,095 people have died.

Since July 1, Virginia has been in Phase Three of reopening.