WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam giving first coronavirus update in nearly 3 weeks

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s been a while, but Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Northam last gave an update on June 25.

As of Tuesday, there are 72,443 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,977 people have died.

Since July 1, Virginia has been in Phase Three of reopening.