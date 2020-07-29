Kohl’s joins Walmart, Target and will be closed on Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – Count Kohl’s among the nationwide retailers who will not be open this Thanksgiving.

The retail giant made the announcement on Wednesday, with CEO Michelle Gass saying, “The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors.”

“We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays,” continued Gass.

Kohl’s said it made the decision given the importance of safety and convenience.

Other retailers who will not be open on Thanksgiving Day include Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Walmart.

Best Buy announced its plan earlier on Wednesday.