Death investigation underway after a body was found slumped over a car in Martinsville

Taylor Kelso, Producer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Henry County Police are investigating a death after they say they received a call in reference to an individual slumped over in a car behind The Scrub Board Laundry, located at 2038 Rives Rd., in Martinsville, Virginia.

Upon arrival deputies located a deceased individual inside of a 1999 Honda Odyssey van.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators processed the car and conducted a cursory search of the immediate area.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy.

