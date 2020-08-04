‘It is not time to get out on the river’: Carilion Clinic warns of risk for flash flooding near Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va – Carilion Clinic is warning anyone who plans on being near the Roanoke River to be vigilant over the next several days as heavy rain may cause potential flash flooding.

Areas near the Roanoke River Greenway have dealt with flooding in recent months, potentially making it unsafe for kayakers or floaters.

Staff at Carilion are asking the community to keep an eye on the water levels to help keep everyone safe.

“It comes up pretty quickly every time it rains pretty heavily, we’ve seen a lot of people out kayaking on it and enjoying the river but as flash floods are coming in and a hurricane coming in, it is not time to get out on the river,” Sarah Beth Dinwiddie Trauma Nurse Specialist with Carilion Clinic said.

Carilion also advises drivers who may be near the river to avoid driving through flooded waters.