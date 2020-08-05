Lynchburg school leaders vote for 100% virtual start to school

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The start of the fall semester will be 100% virtual for students in Lynchburg City Schools.

On Tuesday night, school leaders voted in favor of 100% remote learning instead of a hybrid plan that features virtual learning coupled with in-person instruction.

Students will begin the year with virtual learning, then transition to in-person learning. As originally presented, this option calls for the transition to in-person learning to happen after the first nine weeks of school, however the specifics of how often classes would meet will be determined by whatever data is available at that time.

This comes one week after the school board voted to reopen schools with the hybrid plan.

For more information on the “Return to Learn” plan for Lynchburg City Schools, click here.