GOP lawmaker, former Liberty University instructor calls for Jerry Falwell Jr. to resign

LYCNHBURG, Va. – A GOP lawmaker and former Liberty University instructor is calling for Jerry Falwell Jr. to resign after he posted and deleted a photo from his Instagram account that has many people wondering what happened during his vacation.

The photo was posted to his Instagram account over the weekend with his pants unzipped, belly showing, one hand holding a glass of “black water” and another around a young woman.

The caption on the now-deleted post reads, “more vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

U.S. Congressman Rep. Mark Walker and former instructor at the Christian university took to Twitter, saying that the Liberty University community deserves better:

Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling.



As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down.



None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) August 6, 2020

10 News reached out to Liberty University for comment on Monday evening but has not yet received a response.

On Thursday, Falwell broke his silence in an interview with the Morningline on WLNI 105.9 Lynchburg.

Below is a portion of the interview from WLNI:

“Yeah, it was weird. She’s pregnant. She couldn’t get her pants zipped and I was like trying to like… I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time and couldn’t get zipped either. So, I just put my belly out like hers. She’s my wife’s assistant she’s a sweetheart. I should have never put it up and embarrassed her. I’ve apologized to everybody. I promised my kids I will try to be a good boy from here on out.”