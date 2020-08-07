Jerry Falwell Jr. taking ‘indefinite leave of absence’ from role as Liberty University President

Liberty University’s Board of Trustees requested that Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. take an “indefinite leave of absence” from his roles at the university, which include serving as president and chancellor.

The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full board, met Friday and made the request.

According to the university, Falwell Jr. has agreed and is taking his leave of absence effective immediately.

This comes days after Falwell Jr. posted, then deleted a photo of himself and a woman both in unzipped pants. The photo has since gone viral.

The caption on the now-deleted post reads, “More vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

After the photo went viral, a GOP lawmaker and former Liberty University instructor called for Falwell Jr. to resign.