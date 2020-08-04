88ºF

Photo posted, then deleted showing Jerry Falwell in unzipped pants

A reporter captured a screenshot of the now-deleted photo, which has since gone viral

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Jerry Falwell, Liberty University
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. posted and deleted this photo from his Instagram account.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. posted and deleted a photo from his Instagram account that has many people wondering what happened during his vacation.

On Sunday, Houston Chronicle reporter Robert Downen, posted a screenshot of the photo in question on Twitter adding the comment “wut is happening”

The picture, from the jerryfalwelljr Instagram account, shows Falwell with his pants unzipped, belly showing, part of his beard painted and his arm around a young woman.

The caption on the now-deleted post reads, “More vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

In a slideshow that’s still up on Falwell’s Instagram account, a different picture of Falwell with paint on his beard can be seen. There is also another photo of the woman pictured.

10 News reached out to Liberty University for comment on Monday evening but has not yet received a response.

View this post on Instagram

Fun vacation!

A post shared by Jerry Falwell Jr. (@jerryfalwelljr) on

It’s unclear what the deleted picture was in connection with; however, a Huffington Post article stated it appears to be in connection with a “Trailer Park Boys”-themed party.

The show, “Trailer Park Boys,” is a Canadian mockumentary television series, that has been running for more than 10 seasons.

In the video below, posted by Pulpit & Pen to Vimeo, when Falwell’s image is shown, he’s identified as Julian, one of the characters on the show.

On Twitter, Malachi O’Brien, who is a Falkirk Center fellow, posted that it was indeed Falwell in this photo. The Falkirk Center is part of Liberty University.

Since the now-deleted image has been circulated many people have had strong reactions to it.

