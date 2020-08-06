Jerry Falwell Jr. responds to questionable Instagram photo

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. is breaking his silence after posting then deleting a questionable photo on Instagram while on vacation.

In an interview with the Morningline on WLNI 105.9 Lynchburg, the Liberty University president explained and apologized for posting this picture.

It shows Falwell with his pants unzipped, belly showing, part of his beard painted and his arm around a young woman.

The caption on the now-deleted post reads, “more vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

Below is a portion of the interview from WLNI:

“Yeah, it was weird. She’s pregnant. She couldn’t get her pants zipped and I was like trying to like… I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time and couldn’t get zipped either. So, I just put my belly out like hers. She’s my wife’s assistant she’s a sweetheart. I should have never put it up and embarrassed her. I’ve apologized to everybody. I promised my kids I will try to be a good boy from here on out.”