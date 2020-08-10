Montgomery County Public Schools up cleaning efforts as school year nears

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va – Montgomery County Public Schools are sharing plans about how teachers and custodians will be disinfecting classrooms throughout the school year.

The school division has purchased backpacks to hold cleaner that will be used to spray down each desk.

Custodial Manager David Hodges said teachers will clean different surfaces in between classes and custodians will do a deep clean at the end of each school day.

“These sprayers will be used along with the cleaning process of getting the student desks clean, as well as sanitized and disinfected so there’s three things that actually happen in this process,” explained Hodges.

The school year is set to begin on Sept. 8.

The division is also looking to hire more custodians and is hosting a career fair to fill the positions on Tuesday.