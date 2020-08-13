Appomattox County school leaders vote to delay start of school

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Students in Appomattox County won’t start school until next month.

The school board voted to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday night.

Students enrolled in Raider Remote will start on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with four days of orientation and logistical support. Raider Remote is 100% distance learning program option.

Students enrolled for hybrid and in-person learning will start on Monday, Sept. 14. They were originally scheduled to start on Aug. 24.

School leaders cited a “substantial increase” in positive COVID-19 cases in Appomattox County over the last few weeks. They said they are hopeful the extra time will allow the community to " implement mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of this virus in our area.”

Teachers will also have extra time to create more virtual content for Raider Remote.