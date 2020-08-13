What’s News Today: Virginia Tech discussions, school resource officers

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Danville holds a public hearing virtually on the Schoolfield Historic District. The former textile mill village of Dan River Mills is eligible for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. The city will lay out the benefits of the designation.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors Executive Committee will meet today. It will consider a resolution, updating the Student Code of Conduct and university policies to incorporate new Title IX regulations. It will also get an update on athletics and enrollment.

The Botetourt County School Board is expected to pass a resolution, supporting school resource officers. It is asking the governor and the General Assembly to continue to support the grant program that helps pay for officers in school. The school system says SROs serve a vital role in keeping students, faculty and staff safe, and pulling state funding will reduce or eliminate the ability of the school system to have them.

Virginia Tech holds its annual Diversity Summit today. The event brings the campus-community together to discuss objectives for the upcoming school year. Topics of discussion include integrating diversity into first year courses, preserving equity during a pandemic and more.